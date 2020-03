Tasavallan presidentin surunvalittelut koronaviruksen aiheuttaman kuolemantapauksen johdosta

President Niinistö met chairs of parliamentary parties 9.3.2020 14:45:59 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic Press Release 6/2020 9 March 2020 The President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö met chairs of parties represented in the Parliament on Monday 9 March 2020. Similar meetings are held few times a year. A special topic of discussion was the concerns regarding the extensive measures that may be required in response to the coronavirus. Other issues included the potential impact of measures to prevent hybrid influencing and enhanced border security on the national preparedness legislation. The President and party leaders underlined the importance of an ongoing and confidential dialogue in response to the situation created by the coronavirus. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Sanna Marin and party leaders Antti Rinne, Jussi Halla-aho, Petteri Orpo, Katri Kulmuni, Maria Ohisalo, Li Andersson, Sari Essayah and Harry Harkimo as well as Anders Adlercreutz, who deputised for Anna-Maja Henriksson.