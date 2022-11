Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön puhe 242. valtakunnallisen maanpuolustuskurssin avajaisissa 7.11.2022

Finland’s Independence Day pays tribute to a nation that trusts in itself 4.11.2022 12:03:55 EET | Press release

The Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 52/2022 4 November 2022 Finland’s Independence Day will be celebrated with a reception hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö and Mrs Jenni Haukio on Tuesday, 6 December 2022 at the Presidential Palace. The theme of the reception is Finland as a nation that trusts in itself. “Finland is today a stable country in an unstable world. We have always overcome challenging times by trusting ourselves and helping each other. This year we want to honour those who have worked for Finnish society and contributed to promote Finland's strengths", says President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö. The number of guests at the reception is approximately a third lower than in previous years. Some 1,300 people from all over Finland are invited. The guests include healthcare professionals, people responsible for overall security, volunteers as well as experts working on the success factors of the future. Gu