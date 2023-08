Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön puhe suurlähettiläskokouksessa 22.8.2023

Speech by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the Annual Meeting of Heads of Mission on 22 August 2023 22.8.2023 10:20:00 EEST | Press release

Esteemed Heads of Mission, ladies and gentlemen We live in an era of accumulative and accelerating change. The momentum gathered and the tensions that have been building up over the past years and decades are now rapidly flaring up all over the world. It seems as if history was being fast forwarded. So much has happened since the last Annual Meeting of Heads of Mission, both globally and here in Finland. As war is raging in Europe, we have strengthened Finland's security and international position. Finland has become a member of the NATO defence alliance. At the same time, we have enhanced our bilateral relations with our key allies and partners. In these exceptional times, the Finnish diplomacy has proven its strength and value. We have completed major tasks while the important everyday work consisting of smaller things has continued. The past year has not been easy. The troubled times we are living have also been directly reflected in your work. Our embassies in different parts of th