Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön puhe valtiopäivien avajaisissa 25.4.2019

Speech by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the opening of Parliament on 25 April 2019

Honourable Mr Speaker, Honourable representatives of the Finnish people, The Parliament which begins its work today looks again quite different from its predecessor that went out two weeks ago. The power relationships between the parties have changed. The number of women in Parliament is now higher than ever before. The average age of Members of Parliament is lower. In addition to those members who held on to their seats or returned, I see almost as many new faces. This renewal shows that our democracy is alive and well. It is particularly significant that we saw the highest voter turnout in decades this spring. * * * Honourable representatives of the Finnish people, I heartily congratulate each one of you for being elected. One hundred years ago Max Weber, a German political scientist, defined politics as a strong and slow boring of hard boards. He described politics as a vocation and a calling, which takes both passion and perspective, a sense of proportion. For the duration of this