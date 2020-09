Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön puheenvuoro YK:n 75-vuotisjuhlaistunnossa 21.9.2020

Statement by the President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the SDG Moment convened by the UN Secretary-General, 18 September 2020 18.9.2020 17:59:00 EEST | Press release

Madame Deputy Secretary-General, Mr. President, Ladies and Gentlemen, Excellencies, We are in the middle of a global crisis, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has also brought challenges to many of the Sustainable Development Goals. In addition to the ones focusing on health and poverty, I would like to stress the importance of gender equality. When our societies face turmoil, the rights of women and girls, particularly Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, are often eroded. We need to be decisive in safeguarding these rights. In order to build a sustainable future, we need the full contribution of women and girls, too. *** The current crisis also brings us an opportunity we cannot afford to miss. Across the world, we see governments and institutions responding to it with enormous financial stimulus packages. We must make sure that these funds are used cleverly. In order to truly “Build Back Better and Greener”, our recovery now needs to align with the 2030 Agenda, the P