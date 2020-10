Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön puheenvuoro YK:n Pekingin naisten oikeuksien julistuksen 25-vuotisjuhlakokouksessa 1.10.2020

Statement by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the 75th General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly 23 September 2020 23.9.2020 19:00:00 EEST | Press release

Mr President, Secretary-General, Distinguished Delegates, Ladies and Gentlemen, Let me congratulate Mr. Volkan Bozkir for the election as the President of the seventy-fifth session of the General Assembly. You can count on Finland’s support, as you lead this important body during these exceptional times. And the times are exceptional indeed. At the start of this year, nobody could have foreseen that we are not able to gather in New York this September. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit all of us hard. Extending around the globe, it is affecting every continent and state, all people, and all areas of life. A pandemic is by definition a global challenge. It requires a global response. No country is able to combat this common enemy alone. No one is safe, until all are safe. An effective global response can only come from all of us together. From the United Nations. I would like to reiterate our unwavering support for the UN system in general, and the World Health Organization in particular, f