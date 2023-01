Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön uudenvuodenpuhe 1.1.2023

President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö’s New Year’s Speech on 1 January 2023 1.1.2023 12:15:00 EET | Press release

Free for publication on 1 January 2023 at 12 hrs 15 Finnish time My fellow citizens, We are now living a time filled with worries. We had already – decade after decade – become accustomed to things always getting better. Or at least to constantly having more and more of everything. Us Finns, we ended up becoming the happiest nation in the world. Without us even really noticing it ourselves. The past year suddenly took us back to the past. To something that, generation by generation, we had begun to consider increasingly distant, and almost impossible in its irrationality. The horrors of a major war returned to Europe. Many troubles with a direct impact on our daily lives make our burden of worries even harder to bear. Electricity prices have multiplied. Both the cost of living and interest rates are on the rise. Furthermore, the pandemic has not left us fully in peace yet. However, when looking back in history, we should also remember all the things we have successfully pulled through