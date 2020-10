Tasavallan presidentti tarkastaa Ilmavoimat ja Puolustusvoimien tiedustelulaitoksen

Statement by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö for the High-Level Meeting on the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, 1 October 2020 1.10.2020 17:46:56 EEST | Press release

Mr. Secretary-General, Mr. President, Thank you for convening this high-level meeting at such a crucial point in time. We are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the most progressive document ever on the rights of women and girls. But this year also marks 20 years since the UN Security Council Resolution on Women, Peace and Security was adopted, and 10 years since UN Women was established. These achievements, as well as the objectives we have set ourselves on gender equality in Sustainable Development Goal number five, are widely acknowledged. And progress has been made in several areas that were prioritized in Beijing – access to education, women’s health and well-being, and women’s political representation and participation. However, the work is by no means complete. I am alarmed by the ongoing attempts to challenge women’s and girls’ rights, including sexual and reproductive health and rights. Today, we are at a crossroads. We must th