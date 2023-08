Tasavallan presidentti ylentää ja nimittää valmistuvat kadetit

President Niinistö challenges Finns to exercise and interact – to walk and talk 21.8.2023 13:07:47 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 27/2023 21 August 2023 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö celebrates his 75th birthday this week. In his birthday week, President Niinistö challenges Finnish people to exercise and have discussions by launching a walking event. "Already a short walk makes you feel better and can open your mind. Therefore, I would like to challenge Finnish people to exercise and encourage them to interact. I intend to walk around Töölönlahti Bay and talk about the need to understand each other. In other words, walk and talk! How will you participate?” says President Niinistö. In Helsinki, the walking event will be organised on Töölönlahti Bay on Sunday, 27 August, in cooperation with the City of Helsinki. The event will start at 15:00 in front of Little Finlandia pavilion, and you can walk around Töölönlahti Bay once or several times at your own pace. You can participate in the challenge all autumn by walking or taking oth