Tässä ovat muotoilun nousevat tähdet

The winner of the Habitare Design Competition will be announced at the event in September 16.8.2022 08:58:31 EEST | Press release

The finalists of the design competition organised by design, furniture and interior design event Habitare in cooperation with Aalto University will be displayed at the event in September. The head judge of the competition, Anna von Schewen from Sweden, will announce the winner on the opening day of Habitare. Habitare will be held from 7 to 11 September 2022 at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre.