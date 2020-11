Tattarisuon rakennuslupa- ja ympäristöasiat paremmalle tolalle valvonnan myötä — työ jatkuu

Lentoasemanpuisto international ideas competition attracted 34 proposals – competition entries are available for comments until 6 January 24.11.2020 08:31:00 EET | Press release

In future years, the site of the former Malmi Airport is going to become a recreational area open to the public. The Lentoasemanpuisto ideas competition received 34 innovative proposals that can be commented on through the ‘Voice your opinion’ service until 6 January 2021.