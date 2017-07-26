Technology Wins at CES Asia 2017
26.7.2017 23:30 | Business Wire
The third annual CES Asia shattered expectations and broke records while cementing the event as the region’s premier showcase for the consumer technology industry in the Eastern Hemisphere. With cutting edge technology around every corner, CES Asia 2017 buzzed with global exhibitors, influential media and industry leaders coming together in China to celebrate innovation, build partnerships and learn about the latest in tech - all in one place. CES Asia is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Intex).
CES Asia 2017 broke records from previous years. This year’s show floor covered 40,000 gross square meters with more than 460 exhibiting companies from 22 countries, regions and territories. More than 1,200 members of the media navigated the five exhibit halls at CES Asia, where tech products across 19 categories were showcased over three days. CES Asia 2017 featured new product categories in augmented/virtual reality, drones and the Internet of Things (IoT), representing the full ecosystem of the technology industry. Designed to showcase major brands and innovative startups, CES Asia 2017 was a curated event, turning down hundreds of companies to ensure a quality event experience for both exhibitors and attendees.
“CES Asia was an overwhelming success. The show footprint has doubled in the last three years, reinforcing our event as China’s must-attend event for the technology community,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “With access to industry experts, the latest in consumer market trends, global media and much more, the value of this event is unparalleled for attendees, exhibitors, media and conference speakers alike. I can’t wait to see what CES Asia 2018 will bring!”
“Every year I’ve seen more content, more companies, more attendees and I think the platform continues to grow. It’s very exciting to be a part of it,” said Brian McClure, director of global innovation sourcing (Shanghai), at Johnson and Johnson Innovation.
China’s booming economy and expansive marketplace attracts global tech talent, entrepreneurs and innovators to its largest city. Shanghai, the home of CES Asia, is a leading innovation hub, both regionally and globally. CES Asia 2017 was filled with energy, excitement and innovation. Those in attendance learned about the newest technology trends from major tech players. Interactive exhibits provided hands-on experiences with the latest innovations in self-driving vehicles, drones, wearables and more. Companies gained insight into consumer market trends from CTA senior executives and market-leading industry experts at a packed conference program emphasizing the important role of disruptive technology in bettering the world. With record breaking numbers of industry professionals, top media and potential investors in attendance, startups and global brands utilized CES Asia to launch products and expand their brands.
“CES Asia is the region’s premier technology event and we were delighted to have the opportunity to showcase JD.com’s latest developments,” said Chen Zhang, CTO of JD.com and a keynote speaker at the event. “With AI enhanced e-commerce and other technologies creating greater efficiencies and better user experiences to revolutionize retail, JD.com utilized CES Asia to demonstrate our latest technology innovations and share our insights.”
By bringing industry heavyweights, influential media and technology experts to Shanghai, CES Asia strengthens the city’s global tech standing and influence. The event lends credibility to Shanghai’s rapidly growing technology community, creating a robust atmosphere for meaningful and strategic partnerships to form across the industry.
“This event is very very successful and has a wide effect for popularity among all the people here in China, in Asia, so we will continue to be here year after year,” said Aaron Chow, head of marketing (Hong Kong & China), Monster Inc.
CES Asia will return to Shanghai June 13-15, 2018. Visit CESAsia.com for the latest CES Asia 2017 news, photos and more.
For questions about exhibiting at CES Asia, contact Brian Moon at bmoon@CTA.tech or +1 703-907-4351. Visit CESAsia.com for access to b-roll.
About CES Asia:
Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is the trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.
About Shanghai Intex:
Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.
UPCOMING EVENTS
-
Innovate! and Celebrate -
Register
October 9-11, San Francisco, CA
-
CES Unveiled Paris -
Register
October 24, Paris, France
-
CES Unveiled Amsterdam -
Register
October 26, Amsterdam, Netherlands
-
CES 2018
January 9-12, Las Vegas, NV
-
CES Asia 2018
June 13-15, Shanghai, China
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726006363/en/
Contact information
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)
Teresa Hsu, 703-907-5259
thsu@CTA.tech
www.CESAsia.com
or
Bernice Morquette, 703-907-7651
bmorquette@CTA.tech
www.CTA.tech
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2017 Dividend26.7.2017 23:02 | Tiedote
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:GILD) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2017. The dividend is payable on September 28, 2017, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2017. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval. About Gilead Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical need. The company’s mission is to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Gilead has operations in more than 30 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com , f
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results26.7.2017 23:01 | Tiedote
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today its results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. The financial results that follow represent a year-over-year comparison of the second quarter 2017 to the second quarter 2016. Total revenues were $7.1 billion in 2017 compared to $7.8 billion in 2016. Net income was $3.1 billion or $2.33 per diluted share in 2017 compared to $3.5 billion or $2.58 per diluted share in 2016. Non-GAAP net income, which excludes amounts related to acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses, was $3.4 billion or $2.56 per diluted share in 2017 compared to $4.2 billion or $3.08 per diluted share in 2016. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Inspired Welcomes TA Associates as an Investor in its Next Phase of Growth26.7.2017 18:16 | Tiedote
Inspired, a leading group of premium schools in Europe, Africa, Latin America and Australia, today announced it has received a significant strategic growth investment from TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005875/en/ Inspired is a co-educational, non-denominational, independent school group designed to inspire students to achieve their maximum potential in a nurturing, progressive academic environment. Inspired has grown rapidly by building new schools and acquiring existing successful ones around the world. Inspired currently educates approximately 19,000 students between the ages of 1 and 18. The company has offices in London, Johannesburg, Bogota and Sydney. “In seeking an investor,
Bacardi Limited Announces New Europe Regional President26.7.2017 16:25 | Tiedote
Family-owned Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, today announces that Francis Debeuckelaere, a 23-year veteran of the company, has been named Regional President of Europe with immediate effect. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005670/en/ Family-owned Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, names Francis Debeuckelaere, a 23-year veteran of the company, Regional President of Europe. (Photo: Business Wire) “There is no one better qualified than Francis to take on this important regional role for the company,” says Michael J. Dolan, Chief Executive Officer of Bacardi Limited. “Francis has enjoyed a long and successful career at Bacardi and is a great example of how we nurture top talent. Over 23 years, Francis has re
Sulzer: Counterfeiters and Patent Infringers at the IDS 2017 – Sulzer Mixpac Continues to Enforce Its Rights26.7.2017 16:07 | Tiedote
Sulzer Mixpac Ltd (SULZER) operates globally in the field of static mixing tips, cartridges and dispensing devices for the dental sector. In recent times, substantially identical copies of the static mixing tips for two-component cartridges and syringes have increasingly been discovered. These copies by other manufacturers are not subject to SULZER's strict quality controls and are therefore not covered by its warranty. In the interests of its clients, SULZER will continue to take legal steps against all such copies. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005664/en/ Patent infringement actions were filed against three Korean suppliers of mixing tips who were offering them at the IDS 2017. (Photo credit: Sulzer Mixpac, reproduction free of charge) With its ruling back in 2010, the Cologne
UN Migration Agency Selects Kony to Accelerate Digital Strategy to Reach More Migrants26.7.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
Kony, Inc., a leading enterprise mobility and digital applications company, announced that it has been selected by IOM, the UN Migration Agency, to accelerate its digital strategy and support its vision to provide information and humanitarian services to more migrants and government agencies. As the world’s leading intergovernmental agency dedicated to the wellbeing, safety and engagement of migrants, IOM will use the Kony AppPlatform to deliver mobile apps, including the MigApp, to provide key information and humanitarian services to migrants worldwide. IOM works closely with governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental partners. With 166 member states, over 400 field locations and more than 90 per cent of its staff deployed in the field, mobile applications play a critical role in the success of IOM as one of the lead responders to the world’s worst h
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme