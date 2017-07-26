Technology Wins at CES Asia 2017

26.7.2017 23:30 | Business Wire

The third annual CES Asia shattered expectations and broke records while cementing the event as the region’s premier showcase for the consumer technology industry in the Eastern Hemisphere. With cutting edge technology around every corner, CES Asia 2017 buzzed with global exhibitors, influential media and industry leaders coming together in China to celebrate innovation, build partnerships and learn about the latest in tech - all in one place. CES Asia is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Intex).

CES Asia 2017 broke records from previous years. This year’s show floor covered 40,000 gross square meters with more than 460 exhibiting companies from 22 countries, regions and territories. More than 1,200 members of the media navigated the five exhibit halls at CES Asia, where tech products across 19 categories were showcased over three days. CES Asia 2017 featured new product categories in augmented/virtual reality, drones and the Internet of Things (IoT), representing the full ecosystem of the technology industry. Designed to showcase major brands and innovative startups, CES Asia 2017 was a curated event, turning down hundreds of companies to ensure a quality event experience for both exhibitors and attendees.

“CES Asia was an overwhelming success. The show footprint has doubled in the last three years, reinforcing our event as China’s must-attend event for the technology community,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “With access to industry experts, the latest in consumer market trends, global media and much more, the value of this event is unparalleled for attendees, exhibitors, media and conference speakers alike. I can’t wait to see what CES Asia 2018 will bring!”

“Every year I’ve seen more content, more companies, more attendees and I think the platform continues to grow. It’s very exciting to be a part of it,” said Brian McClure, director of global innovation sourcing (Shanghai), at Johnson and Johnson Innovation.

China’s booming economy and expansive marketplace attracts global tech talent, entrepreneurs and innovators to its largest city. Shanghai, the home of CES Asia, is a leading innovation hub, both regionally and globally. CES Asia 2017 was filled with energy, excitement and innovation. Those in attendance learned about the newest technology trends from major tech players. Interactive exhibits provided hands-on experiences with the latest innovations in self-driving vehicles, drones, wearables and more. Companies gained insight into consumer market trends from CTA senior executives and market-leading industry experts at a packed conference program emphasizing the important role of disruptive technology in bettering the world. With record breaking numbers of industry professionals, top media and potential investors in attendance, startups and global brands utilized CES Asia to launch products and expand their brands.

“CES Asia is the region’s premier technology event and we were delighted to have the opportunity to showcase JD.com’s latest developments,” said Chen Zhang, CTO of JD.com and a keynote speaker at the event. “With AI enhanced e-commerce and other technologies creating greater efficiencies and better user experiences to revolutionize retail, JD.com utilized CES Asia to demonstrate our latest technology innovations and share our insights.”

By bringing industry heavyweights, influential media and technology experts to Shanghai, CES Asia strengthens the city’s global tech standing and influence. The event lends credibility to Shanghai’s rapidly growing technology community, creating a robust atmosphere for meaningful and strategic partnerships to form across the industry.

“This event is very very successful and has a wide effect for popularity among all the people here in China, in Asia, so we will continue to be here year after year,” said Aaron Chow, head of marketing (Hong Kong & China), Monster Inc.

CES Asia will return to Shanghai June 13-15, 2018. Visit CESAsia.com for the latest CES Asia 2017 news, photos and more.

For questions about exhibiting at CES Asia, contact Brian Moon at bmoon@CTA.tech or +1 703-907-4351. Visit CESAsia.com for access to b-roll.

About CES Asia:

Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is the trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Innovate! and Celebrate - Register

October 9-11, San Francisco, CA

Register October 9-11, San Francisco, CA CES Unveiled Paris - Register

October 24, Paris, France

Register October 24, Paris, France CES Unveiled Amsterdam - Register

October 26, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Register October 26, Amsterdam, Netherlands CES 2018

January 9-12, Las Vegas, NV

January 9-12, Las Vegas, NV CES Asia 2018

June 13-15, Shanghai, China

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726006363/en/

Contact information

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)

Teresa Hsu, 703-907-5259

thsu@CTA.tech

www.CESAsia.com

or

Bernice Morquette, 703-907-7651

bmorquette@CTA.tech

www.CTA.tech