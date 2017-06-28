Teijin to Unveil World's-first Polycarbonate-resin Pillar-less Front Window for Tommykaira ZZ Electric Vehicle

28.6.2017 04:00 | Business Wire

Teijin Limited announced today that it will unveil the world’s-first polycarbonate-resin pillar-less automotive front window, installed in the Tommykaira ZZ electric vehicle (EV) produced by GLM Co., Ltd., during Automotive Engineering Exposition 2017 Nagoya from June 28 to 30.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627006582/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

GLM, an EV manufacturer launched by Kyoto University, expects to acquire street-ready certification for the Tommykaira ZZ fitted with Teijin’s PC-resin window, after which it will offer the window as a special equipment for the car from this autumn.

PC resins are prohibited from use in automotive front windows due to safety standards. Teijin’s PC-resin window, however, thanks to its high resistance to abrasion and weather, meets new Japanese standards that will become effective in July, paving the way for its use in the Tommykaira ZZ.

Teijin also will market its PC-resin window for automakers in the U.S. and the EU, where demands are increasing for PC-resin products that meet new safety standards.

Teijin, by thickening the perimeter of its PC-resin window, has managed to eliminate the need for the A-pillar. As a result, the transparent PC-resin window achieves unobstructed sight lines for safer driving and more enjoyable sightseeing. The integrated PC-resin pillar-less window also is 36% lighter in weight than an equivalent conventional front window with an A-pillar.

Teijin already provides PC-resin solutions for plastic glazing, including for train and automotive applications, leveraging PC resin’s competitive advantages over glass, including 200 times greater resistance to impact and just half the weight. In March, Teijin developed a new plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (plasma CVD) hard-coating technology.

Japan’s new automotive safety standards will require plastics-glazed windows to offer enhanced resistance to abrasion and weather in vehicles models released from July. Simultaneously, PC resin will become available for automotive front windows.

About the Teijin Group

Teijin (TSE:3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has some 170 companies and around 19,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY741.3 billion (USD 6.5 billion) and total assets of JPY 964.1 billion (USD 8.5 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017.

Please visit www.teijin.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627006582/en/

Contact information

Press Contact

Teijin Limited

Corporate Communications

+81 3 3506 4055

pr@teijin.co.jp