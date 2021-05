Teollisuuskadun tunneli suljettu 13.5.2021 kello 10.30 – 14.5.2021 kello 01.00 ja 15.5. kello 08.00–22.00

Helsinki aims to be the third best cycling city in the world 10.5.2021 15:11:45 EEST | Press release

When you ask a Finn what the top three cycling cities in the world are, they are likely to name Amsterdam and Copenhagen. When it comes to the third one, no single city stands out from the answers. Helsinki wants to change this. The Finnish capital is now aiming to be the third most cycling-friendly city in the world.