Tero Kurenmaa Finanssivalvonnan johtajaksi

Authorised representative’s supervision of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company to end 1.6.2022 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

In its decision of December 2020, the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) appointed an authorised representative to supervise Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company until further notice. The FIN-FSA is now of the opinion that Elo has taken extensive and significant measures to develop its corporate governance, and the authorised representative’s supervision will be brought to an end on 30 June 2022.