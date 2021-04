Terve! NHG:n odotettu podcast vaikuttavuudesta sosiaali- ja terveydenhuollossa starttaa

NHG strengthens its position in the Nordics by acquiring Health Innovation Institute in Denmark 23.6.2020 09:22:43 EEST | Press release

Nordic Healthcare Group (NHG) continues its growth strategy in the Nordics by acquiring rapidly growing Denmark-based Health Innovation Institute (H2I), a company specialised in healthcare. Both companies share the vision to implement predictive and value-based social and healthcare in the Nordics. By combining their strengths in healthcare data benchmarking and expertise in digital services, an even broader range of social and healthcare services will be available in the Nordics.