Tervetuloa seuraamaan ajankohtaisia keskusteluja digitaalisesta turvallisuudesta Digiturvaviikolla 26.-30.10.2020

Posti Messaging Oy selected as the supplier of printing, sealing and distribution services of Suomi.fi Messages 7.10.2020 09:20:00 EEST | Press release

Posti Messaging Oy has been selected as the supplier of printing, sealing and distribution services of Suomi.fi Messages. The Digital and Population Data Services Agency put its printing, sealing and distribution service out to tender in spring 2020.