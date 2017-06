Terveyskeskusten tulisi parantaa paljon palveluja käyttävien asiakkaiden tunnistamista ja hoidon suunnitelmallisuutta

The National Audit Office of Finland examined how business executives view Finland as an investment environment 27.4.2017 13:00 | Tiedote

The National Audit Office of Finland (NAOF) has examined how business executives view Finland as an investment environment. The purpose was to find out why Finnish economic growth remains slow even though the country ranks high in international competitiveness comparisons. The business executives, experts and government officials interviewed by NAOF listed a number of proposals for improving the investment environment. They included streamlining of permit processes and public contracts, better education and training paths, and a higher status for marketing.