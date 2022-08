Tesin vaikuttavuuskatsaus: Positiivinen yhteiskunnallinen vaikuttavuus nousee kasvuyhtiöiden liiketoimintamalleihin

Tesi’s CEO changes 6.5.2022 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

Tesi’s (Finnish Industry Investment Ltd) CEO Jan Sasse will leave his position as the company’s Chief Executive Officer by 24 October 2022 at the latest as he takes up a position with another employer. Jan Sasse has worked at Tesi since 2015 and headed it since 2017. “The past seven years have been an extremely rewarding time, and I’ve had the pleasure of working with an excellent team and highly skilled partners. Tesi has made a considerable social impact and the company’s financial position has developed favourably,” says Jan Sasse. The Chair of Tesi’s Board of Directors, Jacob af Forselles, thanks Sasse for his work in managing Tesi and exerting influence in Finland’s venture capital and private equity sector. “With Jan Sasse at the reigns, Tesi has contributed to developing the Finnish venture capital and private equity market and renewed Finland’s business community. Tesi’s financial development has been strong,” says af Forselles. Tesi will start seeking a new CEO immediately. Ad