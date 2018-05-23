The Ateneum’s exhibitions in 2019 are František Kupka, Silent Beauty – Nordic and East-Asian Interaction, and Iconic Works
The Ateneum Art Museum’s 2019 exhibition programme is international. The exhibitions Urban Encounters – Finnish Art from the 20th Century and Not Vital, to open in October 2018, will run until 20 January 2019. A major international exhibition to open at the end of February will present František Kupka, the Czech pioneer of abstract art. In June, it is time for Silent Beauty – Nordic and East-Asian Interaction, an exhibition that will explore the reduced aesthetic of art from the Nordic countries and East Asia. The Iconic Works exhibition, to be on display from October, will feature international contemporary artists offering takes on some of the most famous and beloved works of European art.
František Kupka
22 February–19 May 2019
The Czech artist František Kupka (1871–1957) is known as a pioneer of abstract art. This retrospective of the painter, who enjoyed a long career in Paris, will enable viewers to explore the history of Western art: the stage-wise transition from traditional portraiture towards abstract expression. Kupka’s art has been described as “modern poetry of colour”. This major international exhibition covers the artist’s entire career, from the 1890s to the 1950s.
Kupka was endlessly curious about the world, science and holistic human development. In his youth, the artist worked as a psychic in order to finance his art studies. In his powerful and almost psychedelic works, Kupka applied Newton's theory of colour as well as music theory: you can sense rhythm and movement in the paintings. The multi-faceted oeuvre of the artist, whose career spanned seven decades, also features symbolist works, spatial colour compositions, futurism and “machine romanticism”.
No major retrospective exhibition of works by Kupka has previously been seen in Finland. Before coming to the Ateneum, the exhibition will be on display at the Grand Palais in Paris and the National Gallery in Prague. The exhibition is produced in cooperation with La Réunion des Musées Nationaux (RMN) / Grand Palais.
Silent Beauty – Nordic and East-Asian Interaction
13 June–15 September 2019
Nordic and East Asian art share the idea of everyday beauty and a connection with nature. The exhibition will juxtapose architecture, ceramics, and textile art from Finnish and Swedish collections, the Japan Folk Crafts Museum in Tokyo, and the Museum of Modern Art, Kamakura & Hayama. The works display a reduced aesthetic: geometric shapes, sophisticated colours, and an appreciation of materials figure in textiles and abstract art, created using various techniques. The everyday objects are beautiful and functional.
Silent Beauty – Nordic and East-Asian Interaction is a continuation of the exhibition Japanomania in the Nordic Countries 1875–1918, which was seen at the Ateneum in spring 2016.The popular exhibition prompted an examination of how the phenomenon continued in the 20th century until the 1970s, and what new forms it took. Artists took influences from China and Korea, as well as Japan.
The artists featured in the exhibition include Aulis and Heidi Blomstedt, Rune Jansson, Aimo Kanerva, Carl Kylberg, Maija and Ahti Lavonen, Bernard Leach and Shoji Hamada, Kyllikki Salmenhaara, Helene Schjerfbeck, Jaakko Sievänen and Esko Tirronen. The exhibition will be curated by the chief curator Anna-Maria von Bonsdorff and the curator Anne-Maria Pennonen.
Iconic Works
October 2019 – January 2020
In this exhibition, international contemporary artists will offer takes on some of the most famous and beloved works of European art. The starting point is the emergence of Europe’s most famous art museums in the 19th century, for example, in London, Paris, Berlin, Munich and Dresden. How have the museums and their choices contributed to works of art from previous centuries, such as the Mona Lisa at the Louvre, Sistine Madonna at the Old Masters Gallery in Dresden, or The Night Watchat the Rijksmuseum, reaching an iconic status?
The exhibition raises questions about museum architecture, taste in art, collecting, and presenting art in museums. The iconic works are included in the exhibition, for example, in the form of sketches, replicas, archive materials and plaster casts.
Works by Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael, Rembrandt and other masters continue to inspire contemporary artists to this day: many of the works in Iconic Works will be completed specifically for the exhibition. The featured artists include Jake and Dinos Chapman, Mat Collishaw, Ola Kolehmainen, Jeff Koons, Joseph Kosuth, Wolfe von Lenckiewicz, Heikki Marila, Gerhard Richter, Jenny Saville, Cindy Sherman, Yinka Shonibare, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Gavin Turk.
The exhibition will be curated by the museum director Susanna Pettersson and the London-based art historian James Putnam.
Also showing: Stories of Finnish Art
This collection exhibition sheds new light on some of the Finns’ most beloved classic works of art, dating from the 19th century to the 1970s. It highlights new works and draws new parallels, as it forges connections to the history of Finland and the world. The letters, sketchbooks, postcards and photographs on display in the archive hall vividly illustrate the daily lives of the artists. The dense, salon exhibition style recalls the history of the building, going back more than a century. Come and check out what is on show: the prints and the season’s featured artist change every three months.
Read more about Stories of Finnish Art
Ateneum's main corporate partners are Helsingin Sanomat, HOK-Elanto and KPMG.
Ateneum Art Museum is Finland's leading art museum, which houses Finnish art from the 19th century to the modern age. Ateneum is part of the Finnish National Gallery, together with the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma and Sinebrychoff Art Museum.
