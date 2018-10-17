The exhibition Urban Encounters to present urban life in 20th-century Finland
The Ateneum Art Museum exhibition Urban Encounters – Finnish Art from the 20th Century will open on 19 October 2018, and will run until 20 January 2019. How did urbanisation influence the Finnish way of life – and how did this show in visual art? How did everyday life change when people had more free time and gender roles were liberated? Urban Encounters tells a fascinating story about 20th-century Finland. The exhibition of approximately 300 works features many rarely shown pieces from the Finnish National Gallery collection.
Surprising encounters and edgy juxtapositions from different eras
The Ateneum Art Museum celebrates its 130th anniversary in October 2018. Urban Encounters is a celebration of the Ateneum collection: the exhibition features some 300 works by more than 80 artists from the Finnish National Gallery’s collection. In addition, the exhibition will present seven works by Elga Sesemann from Tuomo Seppo’s private collection. Helene Schjerfbeck’s work will be represented by 14 paintings. The exhibition will also include new works donated to the Ateneum, including urban-themed prints and drawings by Simo Hannula.
Artists featured in the exhibition include Marcus Collin, Antti Favén, Aarre Heinonen, Tove Jansson, Olli Lyytikäinen, Åke Mattas, Ulla Rantanen, Sigrid Schauman and Esko Tirronen. About half of the works are prints by artists such as Marjatta Hanhijoki, Reino Harsti, Juho Karjalainen, Viktor Kuusela, Helmi Kuusi, Aune Mikkonen and Tuulikki Pietilä. Sculptures in the exhibition will be by, for example, Wäinö Aaltonen, Marjo Lahtinen, Essi Renvall and Helena Pylkkänen. The exhibition galleries will show surprising encounters and edgy juxtapositions, with works on view from different eras, ranging from the 1910s to the 1980s.
Urbanisation enabled the emergence of new lifestyles
Urban Encounters arose from the exhibition The Modern Woman, which presented works by Helene Schjerfbeck, Elga Sesemann, Sigrid Schauman and Ellen Thesleff. Produced by the Ateneum, the exhibition was shown in New York, Stockholm and Oulu. Urban Encounters broadens our perspective on changes to the Finnish way of life in cities, and how these changes are shown in Finnish visual art. The topics of the works range from urbanity to domesticity, from war to the circus, and from body to identity. The works include a great many recognisable cityscapes from Helsinki.
“Urbanisation enabled the emergence of new lifestyles. Women were able to work independently in various professions and make careers for themselves as artists. Ordinary people began to enjoy more leisure time and have more hobbies. Life in the city was freer: people were able to play with roles, which were not so heavily based on gender and status as in the rural areas”, says Anu Utriainen, the special researcher in charge of the exhibition project.
In addition to Anu Utriainen, the exhibition has been curated by the chief curator Anna-Maria von Bonsdorff, and director general, adjunct professor Susanna Pettersson (Nationalmuseum, Sweden). The exhibition architecture is designed by Iines Karkulahti and Meri Wiikinkoski.
The exhibition coincides with the launch of a comprehensive publication, written by the special researcher Erkki Anttonen; the director of collections management at the Finnish National Gallery, Riitta Ojanperä; the writer Agneta Rahikainen; the Keeper of Prints and Drawings Anu Utriainen; the chief curator Anna-Maria von Bonsdorff; and the adjunct professor Susanna Pettersson. The publication is available in Finnish, Swedish and English.
Some events related to the exhibition
Check out all the events
On even-numbered weeks on Saturdays at 12:00, starting from Sat 20 October
Introduction to the exhibition Urban Encounters in English
Ateneum Hall. Admission is included in the museum entrance fee or with a Museum Card.
Thursdays 25 Oct, 8 Nov, 22 Nov and 13 Dec, 17:00
Urban encounters lecture series
Ateneum Hall. The lecturers are Anna-Maria von Bonsdorff, Riitta Ojanperä and Anu Utriainen (in Finnish) as well as Agneta Rahikainen (in Swedish). Admission is included in the museum entrance fee or with a Museum Card.
Sat 27 Oct, Wed 7 Nov and Fri 30 Nov
A moment of luxury: an encounter with a modern woman
How did urbanity and urban culture affect the life of an independent woman? What kind of freedom did women experience in the city? Each of these moments of luxury can be attended by up to ten people at a time. In Finnish. The ticket price is €48 or €38 (including admission to the museum, an expert lecture, and coffee and cake).
Thu 10 Jan, 17:00
Night of the sciences
Discussing the themes of the Urban Encounters exhibition will be the keeper of prints and drawings Anu Utriainen; the chief curator, Anna-Maria von Bonsdorff; and the director of collections management, Riitta Ojanperä. Admission is included in the museum entrance fee or with a Museum Card.
Opening hours
Tue, Fri 10am–6pm | Wed, Thu 10am–8pm | Sat, Sun 10am–5pm | Mon closed
Admission fees in 2018
Normal admission fee €15 | S-Etukortti loyalty card holders €14 | Concessions €13 | Under 18-year-olds free of charge
Admission fees in 2019
Normal admission fee €17 | S-Etukortti loyalty card holders €16 | Concessions €15 | Under 18-year-olds free of charge
Twitter: @AteneumMuseum | Facebook: AteneumArtMuseum | Instagram: ateneummuseum
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Anna Kari, Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 717 8185, anna.kari at ateneum.fi
Press photos: press.ateneum.fi | username: ateneum | password: mediat
Kuvat
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kaivokatu 2
00100 HELSINKI
0294 500 401http://www.ateneum.fi
Ateneum’s main corporate partners are Helsingin Sanomat, HOK-Elanto and KPMG.
Ateneum Art Museum is Finland’s leading art museum, which houses Finnish art from the 19th century to the modern age. Ateneum is part of the Finnish National Gallery, together with the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma and Sinebrychoff Art Museum. www.kansallisgalleria.fi/en
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ateneumin taidemuseo / Konstmuseet Ateneum / Ateneum Art Museum
Paintings by Swiss artist Not Vital invite viewers to look slowly17.10.2018 14:52 | Tiedote
From 19 October 2018 to 20 January 2019, one of the exhibition galleries at the Ateneum Art Museum will host an exhibition of works by the Swiss artist Not Vital (born 1948). The artist, whose career started in the 1960s, is best known for his sculptures and the architectonic installations he has created around the world. This exhibition presents him in a new light: as a painter. The exhibition features a series of 26 Vital’s most recent paintings.
Schweizaren Not Vitals målningar inbjuder till betraktande utan brådska17.10.2018 14:46 | Tiedote
I en av salarna på Konstmuseet Ateneum visas 19.10.2018–20.1.2019 verk av den schweiziske konstnären Not Vital (f. 1948). Konstnären, som inledde sin karriär på 1960-talet, är känd särskilt för sina skulpturer och mångfacetterade arkitektoniska installationer som han har skapat världen runt. Denna utställning presenterar honom i ett nytt ljus, som målare. Ateneum ställer ut en serie på 26 av Vitals senaste målningar.
Sveitsiläisen Not Vitalin maalaukset kutsuvat katsomaan hitaasti17.10.2018 14:35 | Tiedote
Ateneumin taidemuseon yhdessä näyttelysalissa nähdään 19.10.2018–20.1.2019 sveitsiläisen taiteilija Not Vitalin (s. 1948) näyttely. Uransa 1960-luvulla aloittanut taiteilija tunnetaan erityisesti veistoksistaan ja monimuotoisista arkkitehtonisista installaatioistaan, joita hän on toteuttanut ympäri maailmaa. Ateneumin näyttely esittelee hänet uudessa valossa, taidemaalarina. Esillä on 26 teoksen sarja Vitalin viimeaikaisia maalauksia.
Urbana möten ger en bild av stadslivet i 1900-talets Finland17.10.2018 11:06 | Tiedote
Konstmuseet Ateneums utställning Urbana möten – finsk konst från 1900-talet öppnas den 19 oktober 2018 och pågår fram till den 20 januari 2019. Hur inverkade urbaniseringen på finländarnas levnadsvanor – och hur avspeglades den i konsten? Hur förändrades vardagen när man fick mera fritid och könsrollerna luckrades upp? Urbana möten ger en fascinerande bild av 1900-talets Finland. Cirka 300 verk bildar en helhet där en stor mängd sällan visade verk från Finlands Nationalgalleris samlingar ingår.
Kohtaamisia kaupungissa esittelee kaupunkielämää 1900-luvun Suomessa17.10.2018 11:05 | Tiedote
Ateneumin taidemuseon näyttely Kohtaamisia kaupungissa – suomalaista taidetta 1900-luvulta avautuu 19. lokakuuta 2018 ja on esillä 20. tammikuuta 2019 asti. Kuinka kaupungistuminen vaikutti suomalaisten elämäntapoihin – ja kuinka se näkyi kuvataiteessa? Miten arki muuttui, kun vapaa-ajan määrä lisääntyi ja sukupuoliroolit vapautuivat? Kohtaamisia kaupungissa kertoo kiehtovan tarinan 1900-luvun Suomesta. Noin 300 teoksen kokonaisuudessa on runsaasti harvoin esillä olleita teoksia Kansallisgallerian kokoelmista.
Press conference, Wed 17 October at 11:00: Urban Encounters and Not Vital3.10.2018 11:02 | Kutsu
Dear recipient, you are cordially invited to the press conference for the exhibitions Urban Encounters – Finnish Art from the 20th Century and Not Vital. The event will be held in the Ateneum Hall on Wednesday 17 October at 11:00. After the press conference, the exhibitions on the Ateneum’s third floor will be open for preview until 14:00. The exhibitions will be open to the public from 19 October 2018 to 20 January 2019.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme