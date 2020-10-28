The Finnish Kennel Club has given Special Hero Dog Awards to COVID-19 sniffer dogs Kössi, Miina, E.T and Valo
Every year, the Finnish Kennel Club gives Hero Dog Awards to dogs that have helped save one or more human lives. This year, in addition to the Hero Dog Awards, the Finnish Kennel Club will also give Special Hero Dog Awards to the four COVID-19 sniffer dogs Kössi, Miina, E.T and Valo, who work at Helsinki Airport and have been trained by Wise Nose – Finland’s Smell Detection Association.
“These four dogs are Hero Dogs in a league of their own. With their work, they have had a positive effect on people’s well-being around the world. These dogs also highlight the importance of dogs in society – nothing could replace our four-legged friends,” says Harri Lehkonen, the Chair of the Finnish Kennel Club's Board.
Studies by Anna Hielm-Björkman, Adjunct Professor of clinical research on companion animals, have found that dogs can detect COVID-19 quickly and even more reliably than laboratory tests. Based on these preliminary results, the four COVID-19 sniffer dogs will be working at Helsinki Airport until the end of this year to test passengers arriving in Finland for COVID-19 using skin swab samples.
In addition to practical benefits, COVID-19 sniffer dogs also bring joy to the airport
“At the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, we wondered if dogs would be able to identify people who have COVID-19. Using samples from people we know, we tested if Kössi was able to detect the smell of COVID-19, and it turned out Kössi could do it. We first started a research project and then COVID-19 sniffer dog training and the pilot scheme at Helsinki Airport to screen passengers for COVID-19,” says Susanna Paavilainen, the Executive Director of Wise Nose and the handler of galgo cross Kössi and Labrador retriever Miina.
According to Paavilainen, COVID-19 sniffer dogs have been received at the airport with positivity and joy. Passengers and airport staff recognise the dogs and come to say hello. The COVID-19 sniffer dogs make many people’s day better.
“I especially remember the time E.T indicated the first positive sample from passenger samples. I was proud of the dog and its work,” says Anette Kare, the handler of the white Swiss shepherd dog E.T.
Kare and E.T. were part of Wise Nose’s cancer detection dog group when the COVID-19 epidemic began. From that starting point, it was easy to join the COVID-19 sniffer dog training, which Kare found very motivating.
The German shepherd Valo has also done cancer detection work before joining the COVID-19 sniffer dog activities. Valo sniffs samples at the dog school because it is too big to work at the airport’s scent station. However, Valo still visits the airport to practise, says Valo’s handler Heli Niuro.
“The dogs have been received with great enthusiasm at the airport. Even though Valo is a big dog, people are not afraid come up to us, and Valo has been very excited to have so many admirers. I personally feel that doing research, meaning comparing dogs’ ability to detect COVID-19 to the PCR test, makes this even more interesting!”
COVID-19 sniffer dog activities require a full-time commitment
Many people have asked if they could train their own dog to be COVID-19 sniffer dog. COVID-19 sniffer dog work is not a hobby. Instead, it requires a full-time commitment, the dog handlers say. The training may also be stopped if the dog does not have the required qualities for scent work or for working in various environments.
Susanna Paavilainen hopes that more places in COVID-19 sniffer dog training will become available in the future. The activities are constantly being developed, and COVID-19 sniffer dogs have already turned out to be very important. In the future, there could be many uses for COVID-19 sniffer dogs.
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Chair of the Finnish Kennel Club’s Board
Harri Lehkonen
harri.lehkonen@kennelliitto.fi
Tel. +358 (0)50 329 2188
Executive Director of Wise Nose
Susanna Paavilainen
susanna.paavilainen@wisenose.fi
Tel. +358 (0)44 504 4464
Kuvat
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kamreerintie
02770 Espoo
09 887 300http://www.kennelliitto.fi
The Finnish Kennel Club, grounded in 1889, is the oldest national expert organisation in the canine sector in the Nordic countries and the supervisor of interests of dog owners, breeders and enthusiasts. We have 147,000 members and 2,000 member organisations.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Suomen Kennelliitto ry
Kennelklubben belönade coronahundarna Kössi, Miina, E.T och Valo med titeln Specialhjältehund28.10.2020 10:57:33 EET | Tiedote
Finska Kennelklubben belönar varje år Hjältehundar som har bidragit till att ett eller fler människoliv har räddats. I år utöver Hjältehundar får fyra hundar titeln Specialhjältehund: Kössi, Miina, E.T och Valo är coronahundar tränade av Wise Nose – Suomen hajuerottelu ry och jobbar på flygplatsen.
Kennelliitto palkitsi koronakoirat Kössin, Miinan, E.T:n ja Valon Erikoissankarikoirina28.10.2020 10:55:33 EET | Tiedote
Suomen Kennelliitto palkitsee vuosittain Sankarikoiria, jotka ovat vaikuttaneet siihen, että yksi tai useampi ihmishenki on pelastunut. Tänä vuonna palkittavien Sankarikoirien lisäksi Erikoissankarikoiran arvolla palkitaan lentokentällä työskentelevät, Wise Nose – Suomen hajuerottelu ry:n kouluttamat neljä koronakoiraa Kössi, Miina, E.T ja Valo.
Kennelklubben donerar till forskningen: fler coronahundar behövs27.10.2020 15:30:16 EET | Tiedote
Finska Kennelklubben stöder forskningen kring coronahundar som görs på Veterinärmedicinska fakulteten vid Helsingfors universitet med sammanlagt 20 000 euro. Kennelklubben uppmuntrar även andra aktörer inom hundaktivitetsbranschen att donera till den här aktuella forskningen som kan ha en banbrytande betydelse för människornas hälsa och för en möjlighet att hålla samhället öppet och i gång.
Kennelliitto lahjoittaa tutkimukseen: koronakoiria tarvitaan lisää27.10.2020 15:27:28 EET | Tiedote
Suomen Kennelliitto tukee Helsingin yliopiston Eläinlääketieteellisessä tiedekunnassa tehtävää koronakoiratutkimusta yhteensä 20 000 eurolla. Kennelliitto kannustaa myös muita koiraharrastustahoja lahjoittamaan tähän ajankohtaiseen tutkimukseen, jolla voi olla uranuurtava merkitys ihmisten terveydelle sekä mahdollisuudelle pitää yhteiskunta auki ja toiminnassa.
Kolmen lyhytkuonoisen koirarodun jalostussäännökset tiukentuvat ensi vuonna16.10.2020 17:09:33 EEST | Tiedote
Suomen Kennelliitto suhtautuu vakavasti lyhytkuonoisten rotujen terveysongelmiin. Englanninbulldoggin ja mopsin jalostussäännökset ovat tiukentumassa vuoden 2021 alussa. Myös jalostukseen käytettäville ranskanbulldoggeille aloitetaan ensi vuoden alussa pakolliset terveystutkimukset.
Koirien terveyttä pitää pystyä edistämään tehokkaasti koko Suomen koirakannassa2.9.2020 10:12:42 EEST | Tiedote
Koirien terveyden ja hyvinvoinnin edistämiseksi on jo olemassa monia keinoja. Haasteena on se, miten koko koirakanta saadaan terveystarkastusten piiriin, painottaa Suomen Kennelliiton jalostustieteellisen toimikunnan puheenjohtaja, dosentti Kirsi Sainio.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme