The future of Europe to be discussed in Kultaranta Talks – keynote speech by Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany

Press Release 13/2019

17 May 2019

President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will host the Kultaranta Talks on 16-17 June 2019. The topic of the event focusing on foreign and security policy will be “The world at a turning point – where will Europe go, how will Finland cope?”



The Kultaranta Talks will begin on Sunday evening, 16 June, with opening remarks by President Niinistö and President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier. On Monday, 17 June, there will be two public discussions.



The two-day event will take place at the President’s summer residence Kultaranta. Organised for the seventh time, it will gather together about a hundred experts and opinion leaders from various sectors of society.



Yle will broadcast the main discussions of the event live. The Sunday evening discussion will be broadcast online at Yle Areena and the Monday discussions both on Yle TV1 channel and at Yle Areena.