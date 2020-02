The Gambler – A triumph of joint Russian–Finnish theatre

See the gambling-addicted characters of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s novella on the stage of Kanneltalo as directed by Jari Juutinen. The Finnish premier of the praised Russian-language theatre adaptation of The Gambler will take place on 26 March 2020.

Russian and Finnish theatre collide in the stage adaptation of Dostoevsky’s classic novella The Gambler, directed by Jari Juutinen. The play tells the story of Alexei Ivanovich, who gambles with not only money, but love, life and death as well. The play stars Yuri Kovalev as Alexei and Viktoria Narkhova as Polina, with Anatoly Ustinov, Pavel Rudakov, Vladimir Poltoranosov, Lubov Zhinkina, Vera Verkau, Viatcheslav Kormiltsev, Jan Tsibulski and Anna Kondrashina in supporting roles.

In addition to the source novella, the music is Russian as well. Sergei Prokofiev’s emotional music is interpreted on stage by the Novgorod Philharmonic String Quintet. Set and lighting design by Teemu Nurmelin, sound design by Atte Olsonen.

The performance is an international collaboration between Helsinki-based theatre group sadsongkomplex:fi and the Russian Novgorod Academic Drama Theater and Novgorod Philharmonic. The play premiered at the International Dostoevsky Festival in November 2018, where it received glowing praise from a full audience of 850 people. The International Dostoevsky Festival held in Novgorod has become one of the ten most notable theatre festival in Russia in the last few years.

Finnish premier at Kanneltalo Fri 26 March 2020 at 18:00

Other performance Sat 27 March 2020 at 18:00

Duration: 1 h 30 mins

Team

Adapted and directed by Jari Juutinen

Choreography by Kira Riikonen

Set design and lighting by Teemu Nurmelin

Sound design by Atte Olsonen

Music by Novgorod Philharmonic String Quintet

On stage: Novgorod Academic Drama Theater

Language: Russian, Finnish subtitles

Tickets 15/12 €, www.lippu.fi

