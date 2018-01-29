The glacier in Basin 3, Austfonna Ice-cap, Svalbard, is moving faster than before – summer melt water could be one of the causes
Numerical simulations provide a way to link the melt at the glacier surface to the hydrology system at the glacier bed to explain the surge in Basin 3, Austfonna Ice-cap, Svalbard. This is shown in a fresh doctoral thesis on ice flow modeling of ice shelves and ice caps by Yongmei Gong from the University of Helsinki.
Predictions of the contribution of glaciers and ice sheets to global sea level rise appear on social media, and are of great interest broadly; originally the predictions are taken from scientific publications such as the IPCC assessment report, which are based on the calculations from computer models.
“The predictions, however, have large uncertainties because of the assumptions we made when doing those calculations”, says Yongmei Gong, defending her doctoral thesis for the University of Helsinki on February the 13th.
“That is due to the fact that the scientists have not yet fully understood some of the key processes concerning the ice dynamic, for instance the movement of the region where a marine terminating glacier starts to become afloat to form ice shelf and the evolution of the hydrology system at the glacier bed.”
Lambert Glacier-Amery Ice shelf drainage system in East Antarcticawill still be stable
According to the research by Yongmei Gong, numerical simulations carried out to predict the future state of the Lambert Glacier – Amery Ice Shelf drainage system, East Antarctica, suggest that the system is going to be rather stable in this century or the next century, even though large amount of melt have been predicted at the base of Amery Ice shelf. The sea level contribution will be no more than 3mm.
The glacier in Basin 3, Storisstraument glacier, Austfonna Ice-cap, Svalbard, on the other hand, is flowing much faster now than before. Since 2011 it has been flowing several thousands of meters per year and is pouring ice into the Barents Sea. According to the present research this is related to the input of summer melt water produced at glacier surface to the glacier bed through fractures that penetrates through the full length of the glacier.
“However, we are not sure if the acceleration is due to climate warming”, says Yongmei Gong.
The dynamics of Storisstraument glacier and Amery Ice shelf are governed by two different resistant forces, the friction at the base of the glacier for the former and the friction at the lateral side walls for the latter. These two differences also provide two of the fundamental theory basis for ice flow model development.
Yongmei Gong is defending the doctoral thesis “Ice flow modeling of ice shelves and ice caps on Feb 13th 2018: https://helsinginyliopisto.etapahtuma.fi/en-us/Kalenteri/English?id=50466#.WnW562luZhE
The thesis: https://helda.helsinki.fi/handle/10138/231173
Images:
Icebergs.jpg: Fresh water icebergs produced by glaciers and contribute to sea level change
Taken by Yongmei Gong
Yongmei_Gong1.jpg: Yongmei Gong doing field work in Greenland
Yongmei_Gong2.jpg: Yongmei Gong taking ice sample in Greenland
Taken by Solveig Havstad Winsvold
Contact information:
Yongmei Gong, Faculty of Science, University of Helsinki, yongmei.gong@helsinki.fi, tel. +358 50 448 7092
Yhteyshenkilöt
Minna Meriläinen-TenhuPress Officer+358 50 415 0316minna.merilainen@helsinki.fi
Kuvat
Tietoja julkaisijasta
P.O. Box 53
00014 University of Helsinki, Finland
http://www.helsinki.fi/university
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta University of Helsinki
New methods to estimate rainfall and how icing affects wind energy29.1.2018 16:19 | Tiedote
Accurate meteorological analysis products merge information from various observation instruments a new study shows. Erik Gregow is defending his doctoral thesis on February the 9th at the University of Helsinki. He found out that thunder lightning information is useful when we need to estimate the rain amount; he also presents new modelling results on how icing affects the wind energy.
Stunning video and photo material from Antarctica available for online sharing21.10.2017 09:00 | Tiedote
Researchers going on a six-week long diving expedition under the Antarctic sea ice, invite media to follow and share the experience with their audiences.
The Internet of empathy receives the Helsinki Challenge prize of €250,00013.11.2015 21:49 | Tiedote
The €375,000 prize for the science-based idea competition Helsinki Challenge was divided between two teams.
New technology destroys cancerous tumours9.11.2015 13:55 | Tiedote
University of Helsinki will present 15 of the most promising research-based innovations and two new spin-out companies at the Slush event in Helsinki.
The Helsinki Challenge Science based Competition - finalists are here!1.10.2015 16:03 | Tiedote
University of Helsinki launched an international science-based competition, the Helsinki Challenge, to celebrate its 375th anniversary.
The University of Helsinki breaks into the top 100 in the Times Higher Education ranking1.10.2015 00:01 | Tiedote
The University of Helsinki reached the 76th position in the recently published Times Higher Education World University Ranking.Last year, the University ranked 103rd, so this year’s result is an improvement of 27 positions.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme