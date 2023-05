The Hotel Marian keittiöpäälliköksi Johan Kurkela

Johan Kurkela appointed Executive Chef at The Hotel Maria 8.5.2023 13:15:00 EEST | Press release

With its grand opening scheduled for December 2023, The Hotel Maria in Kruununhaka, Helsinki, is delighted to announce the appointment of Finnish Bocuse d’Or candidate Johan Kurkela as Executive Chef at à la Carte restaurant Lilja. Johan Kurkela is already hard at work at designing the restaurant’s culinary concept.