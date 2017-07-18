The invest.com Group Announces Token Generation Event for Stox, A New Prediction Market Platform

18.7.2017 17:26 | Business Wire

Continuing its quest to democratize investing for all, The invest.com Group is today announcing an upcoming token generation event for Stox, a new prediction-based trading platform.

invest.com was founded in 2014, employs a team of 200 across five countries, has 3M registered clients, and generated $50M in annual revenue for 2016.

Stox will be issued as a smart token using the Bancor protocol, which the team has evaluated to be the best blockchain based liquidity solution.

STX will hold BNT in its reserve which would guarantee continuous and high liquidity, enabling anyone to purchase STX directly through the smart token with Ether, as well as liquidate STX back to Ether — notably, with low slippage and no spread.

“We are excited to collaborate with Stox and support their effort to become a pioneer member in the Bancor network. We believe that the guaranteed liquidity and the stability of STX will benefit token holders, the Stox project at large and provide a strong case study for the Bancor protocol,” said Eyal Hertzog, Chief of Product, Bancor.

This token generation event will allow Stox to develop a prediction market trading platform that allows STX holders to use crowdsourced information and their own predictions to forecast the outcome of any event, across a wide range of categories. Smart contracts will manage the reconciliation based on the probability of outcomes, crowd sizes participating in the prediction events, as well as initial pledges.

Among its features, the blockchain-based platform will be fluid, meaning, prediction patterns and assessments will change upon daily occurring events. Users will also be able to create prediction polls, allowing them to take positions on specific events at any time. Entry prices, for example, for any specific poll, will be able to change and fluctuate based on the predicted values.

“Stox is a transformative step in our journey, as it allows us to combine the power of blockchain with the array of infrastructure, technical, sales and marketing assets that are currently powering invest.com,” said Ophir Gertner, Founder of The invest.com Group.

About invest.com:

Founded in 2014, invest.com is an online financial service provider that combines financial expertise with groundbreaking technology to make smart investing simple and affordable for both novice and professional traders alike. Regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, the company currently employs over 200 employees across 5 countries. Learn more at: www.invest.com

