The Landscape of Alvar Aalto -näyttely esille Niavaran-kulttuurikeskukseen Teheraniin

The 15th Alvar Aalto Symposium – Future of Industry celebrates virtually 12.-13.8.2021 from Jyväskylä, Finland 16.6.2021

The friends of architecture celebrate the virtual 15th Alvar Aalto Symposium – Future of Industry, which will be broadcast from Jyväskylä on 12.–13.8.2021! The theme of the Future of Industry will be explored from the topical perspectives of architecture, art, industry and technology.