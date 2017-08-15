The new Buster M – the popular multi-functional boat redesigned by Buster

15.8.2017 14:50 | Buster Boats

The Buster M, the popular model in the small boat segment, is undergoing a major revamp as carried out by Buster, the largest manufacturer of aluminium boats in Europe. The new Buster M is presented at the Helsinki Boat-Afloat show 17–20 August, 2017.

“In redesigning the Buster M, we have further refined the good basic qualities of Buster: This is a care-free boat that is easy to handle and behaves as expected at the hands of any boater,” says Anders Kurtén, Director of Product Development for Buster.

In terms of its basic dimensions, the new fourth-generation Buster M is in line with its predecessors: The five-person boat has a length of 4.86 metres and a beam of 1.85 metres. The engine power range is also as before, between 30 and 40 hp.

The new Buster M has the same sleek look as its smaller sister model, the Buster S. Owing to the contemporary hull design, the boat interiors are clearer than before, and particularly the bow area now offers more space for hauling goods and fishing.

A versatile all-rounder

The Buster M has been designed as a multi-functional boat for many purposes: It is well-suited for short-distance travel, fishing in coastal waters and family boating trips. The boat is easy to handle and transport also with the car on a light unbraked trailer. The cockpit area features rainwater drainage.

The standard equipment of the twin-console version includes the Buster Q smart display with the charts, and this can be complemented with the highly accurate Raymarine Fishfinder as well as with the Entertainment package featuring loudspeakers.

The single-console version is sold without the Buster Q smart display. This basic multi-purpose leisure boat has plenty of deck space available for supplies. The large cockpit area offers ample free space for a variety of activities including fishing.

The engine options for the new Buster M are the light-weight and powerful Yamaha F30 and F40 outboards. With the all-new hull, the boat gets on plane better than before also when under load. The boat’s top speed is about 26 knots with the highest engine rating.

The standard equipment of the twin-console Buster M includes the 10” Buster Q smart display, twin consoles including windshields, lockable storage compartment, cockpit area with rainwater drainage, rod box and Yamaha’s Y-COP remote security system. Optional accessories include an additional bow railing, watersports bracket, mooring canopy, steering console canopy featuring a door set between the consoles and the Q Fishfinder sonar. The rod box is also available for the single-console version as an optional accessory.

A fishing accessories package will be available later for converting the single-console Buster M into a practical casting boat.

The Buster M for the 2018 season will be available at the dealers beginning from autumn 2017.

Buster M 2018