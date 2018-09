The new Managing Director of Analyste Oy Mikko Soirola: Experts make our business

Mikko Soirola has been appointed as a new Managing Director of modern payments expert Analyste Oy. Soirola has a long international IT background and experience within consulting, service development and management. Soirola foresees a lot of potential in both Analyste Oy and the entire industry.

Mikko Soirola(b. 1969, M.Sc. ) will start as Managing Director of Analyste Oy as of 15 October, 2018.

Soirola has a long international IT background and experience within sales, service development and general management. SaaS business has a certain importance for Analyste and Soirola has been developing it for over 10 yearsin his previous work positions. He joins Analyste from Liaison Technologies Europe, where he has been responsible for the European marketing, sales and service business.

In Analyste Soirola is fascinated by the opportunity to further develop and grow the company a leading player in a solution area full of opportunities. He says he wants to develop a mode of trust, openness and communications, both in Analyst and customer interaction. - As cliché as it may sound but experts make our business. People and their well-being are the most important issues for me.

- Financial technology and information technology are in a global transition. Therefore it is important to be able to identify macro trends within the industry and to respond to customer needs at a rapid pace. Listening to customers and market opens up a lot of development and growth opportunities for an agile company, Soirola ponders. With the arrangement that took place earlier this year and the subsequent independence of Analyste, we have an excellent opportunity to create a new growth strategy for the company. Implementing the strategy is my top priority, he continues.

In his free time, the new Managing Director enjoys spending time with his family and friends, Italian wines and jazz music. He occasionally finds him refreshing his old hobby badminton.

The current Analyste Managing Director Tomi Lod will continue as the Managing Director of Clausion Oy.