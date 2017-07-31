The Pokémon Company International and Fathom Events Bring Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! to Theaters for a Two-Day Cinema Event

31.7.2017 19:08 | Business Wire

The new animated film Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!, based on the globally popular Pokémon brand, is coming to movie theaters around the world for two days this November. The Pokémon Company International announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Fathom Events, the recognized leader in event cinema distribution, for international theatrical rights (outside of Asia) to the highly-anticipated movie.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005842/en/

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! (Photo: Business Wire)

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! is an origin story highlighting Ash and Pikachu’s first meeting and their adventures as they search for the Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh. The iconic pair encounter familiar faces along the way, new characters including Trainers Verity and Sorrel, and even a mysterious new Mythical Pokémon, Marshadow. Challenges and epic Pokémon battles abound in this unique new story about the beginning of one of the most beloved friendships in popular culture.

“As an origin story, Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! is the perfect way for a new generation of Pokémon fans to experience the beginning of Ash and Pikachu’s friendship, and it offers longtime fans an exciting new look into the start of their epic adventures,” said Colin Palmer, Vice President of Marketing at The Pokémon Company International. “We’re excited to work with Fathom Events, whose expertise in unique theatrical event activations will offer families and fans the opportunity to come together and experience the excitement of Pokémon animation on the big screen.”

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! will be shown in movie theaters for two days only, on Sunday, November 5, and Monday, November 6, 2017, in select international markets. More details, including screening times and special offers, will be available soon. The movie is already winning over crowds of moviegoers in Japan, where the franchise began, as it opened at the top of the charts for its first weekend.

“Fathom Events is thrilled to work with The Pokémon Company International to bring Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! to the U.S. and international event cinema markets,” Fathom Events CEO-elect Ray Nutt said. “We can’t wait to deliver a high-caliber Pokémon cinema event that fans around the world won’t want to miss.”

More information, including participating theater locations, ticketing dates, and event details, will be available soon on www.FathomEvents.com. Parents and fans can visit the site now to sign up and receive updates and details about the upcoming limited theatrical release.

To learn more about Pokémon animation, visit www.Pokemon.com and join the conversation on social media with #PokemonIChooseYou.

About Pokémon

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit www.pokemon.com.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is recognized as the leading domestic distributor of event cinema with participating affiliate theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events such as live, high-definition performances of the Metropolitan Opera, dance and theatre productions like the Bolshoi Ballet and National Theatre Live, sporting events like “Canelo Álvarez vs. Julio César Chávez, Jr.,” concerts with artists like Michael Bublé, Rush and Mötley Crüe, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics film series, inspirational events such as To Joey With Love and Facing Darkness, and anime titles such as Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes and offers unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events’ live digital broadcast network (“DBN”) is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 897 locations and 1,387 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005842/en/

Contact information

Fathom Events

Jessica Nelson, 720-262-2753

jnelson@fathomevents.com

or

Katherine Schwappach, 720-262-2713

kschwappach@fathomevents.com

or

The Pokémon Company International

Daniel Benkwitt, 425-229-6070

d.benkwitt@pokemon.com