The Western Union Foundation Launches Global “#IAmMore Challenge” as Part of World Refugee Day
15.6.2017 15:00 | Business Wire
As part of its year-round commitment to refugees, as well as to recognize World Refugee Day on June 20, the Western Union Foundation today launched a global social media awareness campaign – the #IAmMore Challenge – to help change perceptions and raise money for organizations that support refugees and displaced persons through education and job training.
Through September 1, for every Facebook profile photo that is swapped with one of the refugees or displaced persons highlighted in the #IAmMore Challenge, the Western Union Foundation will donate USD $1 to programs that support them around the world – up to USD $50,000 total.
“World Refugee Day is a time to come together and take action, to help address the global crisis affecting more than 65 million people,” said Hikmet Ersek, Western Union CEO. “Western Union is proud to serve refugees around the world each day, and taking part in the #IAmMore Challenge is a small way that anyone can show their support and respect for refugees who face unthinkable obstacles as they rebuild their lives in a new home.”
The #IAmMore Challenge provides participants with the opportunity to match themselves to a refugee or displaced person being helped by one of the Foundation’s NGO partners based on a common trait or characteristic. Participants then swap their Facebook profile picture to share the story of the refugee they paired with, as well as challenge friends to donate their own Facebook profile. Participants can also make a direct donation to the Western Union Foundation to support refugee programs.
“We are on a mission to give refugees and displaced persons a voice and to share with the world that these global citizens are so much more than their current circumstances – they’re doctors, teachers, artists and so much more,” said Elizabeth Roscoe, Executive Director of the Western Union Foundation. “Supporting organizations that empower people in need through education and job training helps ensure that a generation is not lost now – that they can fulfill their potential.”
Western Union and the Western Union Foundation have a long history of supporting organizations and issues related to migration, refugees, and humanitarian crisis. Last month, the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative celebrated the groundbreaking of a Western Union Foundation-funded community learning center that will help provide life-skills and conflict-resolution training for 10,000 refugees at a settlement in Uganda.
To learn more or participate in the #IAmMore challenge, visit: www.westernunion.com/iammore.
The #IAmMore Challenge is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook.
About The Western Union Foundation
The Western Union Foundation is dedicated to creating a better world, where the ability to realize dreams through economic opportunity is not just a privilege for the few but a right for all. Through its signature program, Education for Better, and with the support of The Western Union Company, its employees, Agents, and business partners, The Western Union Foundation works to realize this vision by supporting education and disaster relief efforts as pathways toward a better future. Our combined social ventures efforts make life better for individuals, families and communities around the world. The Western Union Foundation has paid more than $111 million in charitable giving since its inception in 2001. These funds have been pledged in more than 137 countries and territories. The Western Union Foundation is a separate charitable corporation that is tax-exempt under §501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, contributions to which are tax-deductible for US income tax purposes. To learn more, visit www.westernunionfoundation.org, or Follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.
WU-G
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615005258/en/
Contact information
The Western Union Company
Rachel Rogala, Global Corporate Communications
+1 (720) 332-2686
Rachel.Rogala@wu.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
IBC Addresses Technological Opportunities and Threats with the Launch Of C-Tech Forum15.6.2017 19:25 | Tiedote
IBC announces today the launch of the C-Tech Forum, a series of exclusive invitation-only micro events for C-level executives within media and broadcasting, held over two days. Designed to reflect the changing nature of the media and entertainment industry and converging markets, the events will facilitate peer-to-peer discussions around key industry disruption. The topics to be covered at this inaugural C-Tech Forum are Cyber Security and the advent of 5G. With the rapid progression of OTT services and digital broadcasting, the risk of cyber threats and hacking is accelerating. Following recent high-profile breaches, content creators and broadcasters are coming to terms with how exposed they are and how much is at stake. The Cyber Security Forum will bring together CTOs, CIOs, CIOSs and CDOs to have a candid conversation on what the cyberwar means for content owners and distributors,
Malong Technologies: First Chinese AI Company Headlines at G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Conference15.6.2017 19:00 | Tiedote
Malong Technologies, an international provider of product recognition technology, today addresses the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Conference in Berlin about its breakthrough artificial intelligence platform. Matthew Scott, CTO of the multi-award winning startup, reveals how his team built ProductAI®, a cloud-based service that makes it easy for businesses and developers to leverage world-class AI for visual product recognition. Malong Technologies creates a high performance ‘intelligent eye’ that enables machines to have human-like visual perception of products, including non-rigid objects like fashion and fabrics, which have been historically infeasible for computers to recognize accurately without barcodes. Launched in 2016 after two years of R&D, ProductAI® has successfully answered over one billion image requests from users in China, and enables
Wipro Achieves AWS Service Delivery Status for AWS Service Catalog15.6.2017 18:05 | Tiedote
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery status for AWS Service Catalog. With this status, Wipro’s capabilities help clients build the AWS Service Catalog to enable self-service discovery, maintain controls and centrally manage their enterprise cloud services. AWS Service Catalog helps customers create a catalog of approved IT services on AWS, which can be used within the enterprise. With AWS Service Catalog, customers can centrally manage commonly deployed IT services to achieve service reuse, consistent governance and meet compliance requirements. R “Ray” Wang, Principal Analyst & Founder, Constellation Research, said, “With the growth in the as-a-service economy, customers are now
KBI Biopharma Acquires Alliance Protein Laboratories, Expands Biophysical Characterization Capabilities15.6.2017 17:14 | Tiedote
KBI Biopharma, Inc. (KBI) has agreed to acquire the assets of San Diego-based Alliance Protein Laboratories (Alliance), a leading analytical services company specializing in biophysical characterization of biopharmaceuticals. Founded in 1998, Alliance is well known and highly regarded around the world for its expertise in characterization of therapeutic proteins, peptides, nucleic acids and vaccines. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615005738/en/ Recognized as the foremost expert in analytical ultracentrifugation (AUC), an essential technology for determining physical stability, association state, molecular weight and quantitative characterization of protein aggregates, Alliance was also a pioneer in the use of biophysical methods to demonstrate that the higher order structure of biosimilar proteins a
Wipro Launches ‘State of Cybersecurity Report 2017’15.6.2017 16:04 | Tiedote
Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company today announced the launch of its first ‘State of Cybersecurity Report, 2017’ which highlights the macro, micro and meso environmental trends in cybersecurity in 2016 and imminent disruptions that can affect future trends. The ‘State of Cybersecurity Report, 2017’ was developed after interviewing the CISO teams of 139 organizations across various industry sectors. The survey covered 11 countries in North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and South Asia to evaluate trends in current security practices and analyzing thousands of attempted security attacks and incidents captured in Wipro’s Cyber Defence Centres during 2016. A secondary research was also done on impending disruptions in the cybersecurity domain. The report has key takeaways for both
NIKE, Inc. Announces New Consumer Direct Offense: A Faster Pipeline to Serve Consumers Personally, At Scale15.6.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) today introduced the Consumer Direct Offense, a new company alignment that allows Nike to better serve the consumer personally, at scale. Leveraging the power of digital, Nike will drive growth—by accelerating innovation and product creation, moving even closer to the consumer through Key Cities, and deepening one-to-one connections. “The future of sport will be decided by the company that obsesses the needs of the evolving consumer,” said Mark Parker, NIKE, Inc. Chairman, President, and CEO. “Through the Consumer Direct Offense, we’re getting even more aggressive in the digital marketplace, targeting key markets and delivering product faster than ever.” Consumer-focused Growth Trevor Edwards, President of the NIKE Brand, will drive the Consumer Direct Offense through integrated category, geography, marketplace,
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme