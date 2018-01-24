The Winter Olympics in high definition on Eurosport channels in terrestrial network

DNA and Discovery have agreed to bring Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD to DNA's VHF terrestrial network. The channels will be available on DNA's terrestrial network from 25 January. DNA will automatically add the new high-definition channels to all terrestrial network channel packages with a corresponding standard definition channel. HD viewing requires an HD-capable receiver and VHF terrestrial reception on the property. DNA's VHF terrestrial network covers 85 per cent of Finns.

The sports channels Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD will be introduced as new, high-definition channels in DNA's VHF terrestrial network. These channels form part of DNA’s pay-TV offering for the terrestrial network. Eurosport 2 HD will be available until 7 April 2018.

Eurosport 1 HD will be added to all channel packages that include the Eurosport 1 SD channel, and Eurosport 2 HD to packages that include Eurosport 2 SD. The DNA SportMix combination package includes both channels. The channels will be automatically added to both new and existing package subscriptions; no special actions are required from subscribers.

"We are delighted to be able to bring these two, excellent Eurosport channels to our terrestrial network in high definition. Viewers in terrestrial homes will now be able to watch the Winter Olympics with unbeatable picture quality. We are in for a thrilling three weeks of Olympics, but Eurosport's high-definition channels offer a very wide spectrum of other sports as well, all in impressively sharp image quality," says Mikko Saarentaus, Director at DNA Entertainment Business.

“It is great that we can extend the HD distribution of our Eurosport channels to the terrestrial network. We are very happy to cooperate with DNA, as it makes our channels more available to viewers in high definition. High image quality plays a major role in high-quality viewing experience, particularly in the case of sports contents,” says Juha Järvelä, CFO of Discovery Networks Finland.

Device requirements for watching Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD on the terrestrial network

To watch Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD on the terrestrial network, you will need a channel package subscription, a VHF antenna for the VHF network transmitter, and an Antenna Ready HD receiver.

Channel numbers:

Eurosport 1 HD = 41

Eurosport 2 HD = 42

Most receivers update new channels and changed channel numbers automatically. However, if the channels are not updated on the channel list on your device, perform a channel search as instructed by your device manual.

If you do not have a VHF antenna on your roof, you can order the installation and orientation of a VHF antenna directly from a local antenna contractor, or via the EasyAsennus antenna installation service.

Useful information for terrestrial network households (in Finnish):

Information on reception of terrestrial network channels: www.dna.fi/uusiantennitv

Map of DNA’s VHF terrestrial coverage: www.dna.fi/antenniverkon-peittoalueet

Antenna Ready HD receivers: www.testatutlaitteet.fi



