Tiedätkö, kenen kyydissä istut? – Tervantuoksuisessa Vuoristoradassa jarrumiehinä laaja skaala eri alan ammattilaisia

Fly on the wings of Taiga 18.6! 13.6.2019 13:54:22 EEST | Press release

Linnanmäki Amusement Park’s largest new acquisition, the fantastic double launch coaster Taiga, is opening on Tuesday, June 18th at 11 am. Linnanmäki invites all daredevils to join them for a spectacular flight on Taiga!