Tiedote ja kutsu: Valentin de Boulognen mestariteos esille Sinebrychoffin taidemuseoon 6.9.

Press release and invitation: A masterpiece by Valentin de Boulogne to be exhibited at the Sinebrychoff Art Museum from 6 September 22.8.2023 13:39:55 EEST | Press release

The monumental painting Allegory of Italy (1628–29) by Valentin de Boulogne (1591–1632) will be on display on the second floor of the Sinebrychoff Art Museum from 6 September 2023. The work will be deposited at the Sinebrychoff Art Museum during the renovation of the Villa Lante, the Finnish Institute in Rome. Valentin is one of Caravaggio’s (1571–1610) closest followers. The mini-exhibition will present to the public the unique historical context of the painting.