Tiedote/Kutsu: Myllyteatterin Viisi tapaa olla vapaa -esityksen ensi-ilta Kanneltalossa 6.11.2019

State of Mind exhibition introduces a new perspective on wartime Helsinki 17.10.2019 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

HAM Helsinki Art Museum and Helsinki City Museum have co-produced an exhibition called State of Mind – Helsinki 1939‒1945. Between 1939 and 1945, the appearance and spirit of Helsinki changed drastically. The exhibition, which will be spread over Tennispalatsi and Villa Hakasalmi, will showcase pessimism and optimism as reflected by visual art and photographs, in addition to providing a broader look at the visual world that people had to get used to during wartime.