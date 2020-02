Tiedote/kutsu. Pilvien paino kertoo kahden kirjailijan surullisesta kohtalosta nukketeatterin keinoin – vain aikuisille!

Bulletin/invitation. You are invited to take a journey and step by step to meet your fears! “Schrik – Invisible fears” in Annantalo 13 to 18 March 2020 26.2.2020 08:03:00 EET | Press release

The Belgian company Les Zerkiens will build their Schrik – Invisible Fears world in Annantalo Arts Centre in Helsinki for the Bravo! Festival. “Schrik” is a project where the public, alternating between actor and spectator, explores a trail of exhibitions and of playful, tactile, sound & light installations.