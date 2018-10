Tiedotustilaisuus ke 17.10. klo 11: Kohtaamisia kaupungissa ja Not Vital

Press conference, Wed 17 October at 11:00: Urban Encounters and Not Vital 3.10.2018 11:02 | Kutsu

Dear recipient, you are cordially invited to the press conference for the exhibitions Urban Encounters – Finnish Art from the 20th Century and Not Vital. The event will be held in the Ateneum Hall on Wednesday 17 October at 11:00. After the press conference, the exhibitions on the Ateneum’s third floor will be open for preview until 14:00. The exhibitions will be open to the public from 19 October 2018 to 20 January 2019.