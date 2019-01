Tiedotustilaisuus ke 6.2. klo 11: Magritte: Elämänviiva

Rex Fest brings media art from the black box to the silver screen 29.10.2018 09:28 | Tiedote

Rex Fest will bring the latest in media art to the Bio Rex screen on four Mondays in November. A collaboration between Amos Rex and the media art centre AV-arkki, the event will include curated screenings, live cinema performances and a cine-concert. The festival programme will present new works produced in the last few years, which together will provide an overview of Finnish media art here and now.