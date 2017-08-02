Tigo Internationally Recognized As Only MLPE Vendor With Certified Rapid Shutdown Solution For PV Module Manufacturers
Tigo®, pioneer of the smart modular Flex MLPE platform, today announced that its portfolio of Rapid Shutdown System (RSS) partners integrated with Tigo's TS4 platform has grown to 14 international module manufacturers and are now listed with Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL).
Tigo's certified listing covers tier 1 partners - including ET Solar, Hansol Technics, Itek Energy, JA Solar, Lerri Solar, Neo Solar Power, PureSolar, Seraphim Solar, Silfab Solar, Solartec, Sunpreme, Suntech, Talesun, and Trina Solar. Tigo's TS4-L (Long Strings), TS4-O (Optimization), and TS4-S (Safety) with UHD-Core technology bring the integrated solution to PV modules to control the voltage within the solar array and de-energize the solar array in the event of an emergency. Tigo is the only MLPE vendor in the market that provides PV installers, EPC's, and system owners certified compliance with NEC 2014 & 2017 690.12.
"Tigo's robust partnership portfolio of Smart module manufacturers provides installers a wide choice of products that are UL- and NRTL-approved Rapid Shutdown solutions," says Danny Eizips, VP of Hardware Engineering at Tigo. "We will focus on expanding these module-brands to enhance the safety and improve the cost-effectiveness of integrated smart modules."
Tigo is now shipping its integrated Rapid Shutdown offering worldwide as a module solution. For price and delivery call +1.408.402.0802 ext. 1, email sales@tigoenergy.com, or visit www.tigoenergy.com.
About Tigo
Tigo is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2007 by a team of experienced technologists. Combining a unique systems-level approach with expertise in semi-conductors, power electronics, and solar energy, the Tigo team developed the first-generation Smart Module Optimizer technology for the solar industry. Tigo's vision is to leverage integrated and retrofitted Flex MLPE and communications technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. By partnering with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo is able to focus on its key innovation with the smartest TS4 modular platform and leverage the broader ecosystem. Tigo has operations in the USA, across Europe, Latin America, Japan, China, Australia and the Middle East. Visit www.tigoenergy.com.
Contact information
Media Contact for Tigo
