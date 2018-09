Tila- ja asuntojaosto: Esitys Tilapalvelut-liikelaitoksen talousarvioksi 2019

Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Foundation receives Special Jury Prize in the Helsinki Design Awards 12.9.2018 22:02 | Tiedote

The Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Foundation has been selected as the winner of the Special Jury Prize in the Helsinki Design Awards. Organized in conjunction with Helsinki Design Week – one of Finland’s most prestigious events – the Helsinki Design Awards gives recognition to Finnish designers and domestic design. Prizes are awarded in five categories.