Tila- ja asuntojaosto käsitteli Tilapalvelut-liikelaitoksen talousasioita

Schoolchildren to take part in KAMU Espoo City Museum’s archaeological excavations in Karhusuo 27.8.2021 06:32:00 EEST | Press release

In September 2021, primary school children from Karhusuo will have a unique opportunity to learn what an archaeologist does, as KAMU Espoo City Museum’s Muinaistutkijan matkassa (With the Archaeologist) project excavations are started near their school. Schoolchildren will be able to dig the soil and screen and measure excavation finds, for example.