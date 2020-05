Tilastot ja tutkimukset -kuukausitiedote toukokuu 2020

Service vouchers for health centre services come into use in the Espoon keskus area 5.5.2020 15:14:48 EEST | Press release

As of May, Espoo residents may use service vouchers to access services at private health centres located in the Espoon keskus area. Clients will receive the same services from the private health centre as they would from Espoo’s own health centres, and client fees will be the same as for the City’s health centres.