Tilinpäätös 2017: Erittäin hyvä sijoitustulos osaketuottojen vauhdittamana

Financial statements 2017: Excellent investment result accelerated by equity returns 7.2.2018

Last year, Ilmarinen’s investments returned 7.2 per cent and solvency strengthened further. Client bonuses rose to a record-high level. Ilmarinen, which merged with Etera at the start of the year, is now responsible for the pension cover of 1.1 million Finns and the market value of its investments is close to EUR 46 billion.