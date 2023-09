TKI-osaajapulaan tarvitaan ratkaisuja: tohtorikoulutuksen kehittämisestä tulee tehdä hallituksen kärkihanke

Certificate-based admission to universities will be overhauled in 2026 – Vice-Rectors for Education have presented a proposal for a new scoring model for certificate-based admission 17.5.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The proposed scoring model would ease the pressures on general upper secondary students and allow them to focus on subjects interesting them. The new scoring model for certificate-based admission will be published in autumn 2023.