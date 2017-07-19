Together for Safer Roads Names David Braunstein As President

19.7.2017 17:00 | Business Wire

Together for Safer Roads (TSR), a coalition of global private sector companies, announced today that David Braunstein will join TSR as president on July 24. Braunstein is a seasoned business leader with deep global and emerging technologies experience within the private sector.

“Safe roads are important to our families, communities and our businesses and TSR is more committed than ever to improve road safety and reduce deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes globally,” said Carlos Brito, chairman of TSR and chief executive officer of AB InBev. “David adds leadership that is critical to progress TSR’s collective momentum to save lives.”

Braunstein brings more than 20 years of corporate knowledge and game-changing solutions to TSR. Prior to joining TSR, he served as industry innovation lead at IBM where he was responsible for business development and breaking new ground using “connected” analytics solutions.

Additionally, Braunstein previously served as senior vice president of strategic and analytical services for MBS Insight, an eBay Company, where he advised global companies in analytical solutions and strategic business development capacities. He earned a MBA from Cornell University and Bachelor of Arts degree from Colgate University.

Under Braunstein’s leadership, TSR will scale and sustain the organization’s drive to save lives, including:

Advancing safer companies and fleets by educating drivers and regulators on best practice road safety interventions;

Accelerating safer cities through emerging technologies and data-based decision making in localities’ road safety management; and

Expanding the private sector’s engagement in the global road safety community through innovative public-private partnerships.

“I’m honored to join a mission-driven organization dedicated to a critical global economic and public health challenge,” Braunstein said. “TSR’s focus on private sector solutions to save lives on the world’s roads matches my passion and desire to use my abilities for social good. I’m excited to get started and make an immediate impact globally and within local communities.”

About Together for Safer Roads

Together for Safer Roads (TSR) is an innovative coalition that brings together global private sector companies, across industries, to collaborate on improving road safety and reducing deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes globally. TSR’s current members include AB InBev, Abertis, AIG, AT&T, Ericsson, Facebook, GM, IBM, iHeartMedia, Octo Telematics, PepsiCo, Republic Services, Ryder, UPS, and Walmart.

