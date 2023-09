Toni Mikkonen Ilmastorahaston vt. toimitusjohtajaksi

EUR 10 million capital loan from the Finnish Climate Fund to Paptic to replace plastics as packaging materials 4.9.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish Climate Fund has decided on a capital loan of up to 10 million euros to packaging material manufacturer Paptic Ltd. The funding accelerates the company’s efforts to develop foam manufacturing technology to enable the adoption of new, more environmentally friendly packaging materials. Recyclable wood fibre-based materials are a viable substitute for fossil-based plastic film in flexible packaging applications.