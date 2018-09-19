Top 20: Germany's companies with the largest social added value
The German automotive manufacturer Continental offers the most value to society. Second and third place go to lighting manufacturer OSRAM Licht and intralogistics specialist Jungheinrich. Working together, dpa subsidiary news aktuell and Faktenkontor were the first to evaluate which German companies would deliver the highest environmental, social and economic value to people. The analysis is based on the current sustainability reports from the 5,000 companies with the largest workforces in Germany.
In this way Continental has been the most successful in its engagement towards sustainability. Similarly, among the top 20 companies who make a valuable contribution to their employees and society are large companies operating on an international scale such as Osram (in 2nd place), Jungheinrich (in 3rd place) or Siemens (in 6th place).
It isn’t only large, listed companies undertaking environmental, social and economic responsibility. German medium-sized companies have also shown that they can do the same, with companies like Elobau, the Allgäu specialist for sensor technology (4th place), Vivawest, one of the leading housing providers in North Rhine-Westphalia (5th place) and the Low Saxon fruit and vegetable supplier Meyer Gemüse (8th place).
The evaluation database from news aktuell and Faktenkontor consist of the 5,000 companies with the largest workforces based in Germany. The current available sustainability reports or written comments regarding sustainability were analysed from this pool. The Hamburg Institute of Internal Economics (HWWI) backed the evaluation academically. The analysis of individual reports is based on the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standard, which divides responsibility into environmental, economic and social responsibility, among others, in the sustainability reports.
Germany’s top 20 companies with the largest social added value (Results on a scale from 0 to 100):
1. Continental AG: 100.0
2. OSRAM Licht AG: 92.0
3. Jungheinrich AG: 89.2
4. elobau GmbH & Co. KG: 88.9
5. Vivawest GmbH: 88.8
6. Siemens AG: 88.6
7. Scandic Hotels Deutschland GmbH: 86.8
8. Meyer Gemüsebearbeitung GmbH: 86.8
9. Erwin Häbel GmbH: 85.6
10. ASSMANN BÜROMÖBEL GMBH&CO.KG: 84.8
11. NORMA Group SE: 84.7
12. Sika Deutschland GmbH: 84.6
13. Südzucker AG: 84.4
14. Sparkasse Gelsenkirchen: 84.1
15. Biotest Aktiengesellschaft: 83.9
16. Stadtwerke Göttingen AG: 83.8
17. Syzygy AG: 83.7
18 nw|consulting - ensuring sustainable values - : 83.3
19. Transgourmet Deutschland GmbH & Co. OHG: 83.1
20. Spar- und Bauverein eG: 83.0
news aktuell provides business and organizations with effective access to media and consumers. Via the smart tools ots and zimpel, PR content accesses all media formats, including classical print, high click-rate online portals and social networks. In addition, news aktuell publishes all its customers' PR content on www.presseportal.de, one of the PR portals with the greatest reach in Germany.
