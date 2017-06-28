Toshiba Memory Corporation Announces 96-Layer 3D Flash Memory
28.6.2017 06:18 | Business Wire
Toshiba Memory Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, today announced that it has developed a prototype sample of 96-layer BiCS FLASH™ three-dimensional (3D) flash memory with a stacked structure[1], with 3-bit-per-cell (triple-level cell, TLC) technology. Samples of the new 96-layer product, which is a 256 gigabit (32 gigabytes) device, are scheduled for release in the second half of 2017 and mass production is targeted for 2018. The new device meets market demands and performance specifications for applications that include enterprise and consumer SSD, smartphones, tablets and memory cards.
Going forward, Toshiba Memory Corporation will apply its new 96-layer process technology to larger capacity products, such as 512 gigabit (64 gigabytes) and 4-bit-per-cell (quadruple-level cell, QLC) technology, in the near future.
The innovative 96-layer stacking process combines with advanced circuit and manufacturing process technology to achieve a capacity increase of approximately 40% per unit chip size over the 64-layer stacking process. It reduces the cost per bit, and increases the manufacturability of memory capacity per silicon wafer.
Since announcing the world’s first[2] prototype 3D flash memory technology in 2007, Toshiba Memory Corporation has continued to advance development of 3D flash memory and is actively promoting BiCS FLASH™ to meet demand for larger capacities with smaller die sizes.
This 96-layer BiCS FLASH™ will be manufactured at Yokkaichi Operations in Fab 5, the new Fab 2, and Fab 6, which will open in summer 2018.
Note:
1. A structure stacking flash memory cells vertically on a silicon substrate to realize significant density improvements over planar NAND flash memory, where cells are formed on the silicon substrate.
2. Source: Toshiba Memory Corporation, as of June 12, 2007.
* Company names, product names, and service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.
Contact information
Toshiba Memory Corporation
Kota Yamaji, +81-3-3457-3473
Business Planning Division
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp
