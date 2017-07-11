Toshiba Memory Corporation Develops World's First 3D Flash Memory with TSV Technology
11.7.2017 09:00 | Business Wire
Toshiba Memory Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, today announced development of the world’s first[1] BiCS FLASH™ three-dimensional (3D) flash memory[2] utilizing Through Silicon Via (TSV)[3] technology with 3-bit-per-cell (triple-level cell, TLC) technology. Shipments of prototypes for development purposes started in June, and product samples are scheduled for release in the second half of 2017. The prototype of this groundbreaking device will be showcased at the 2017 Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, California, United States, from August 7-10.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710006538/en/
The World's First 3D Flash Memory with TSV Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
Devices fabricated with TSV technology have vertical electrodes and vias that pass through silicon dies to provide connections, an architecture that realizes high speed data input and output while reducing power consumption. Real-world performance has been proven previously, with the introduction of Toshiba’s 2D NAND Flash memory [4].
Combining a 48-layer 3D flash process and TSV technology has allowed Toshiba Memory Corporation to successfully increase product programming bandwidth while achieving low power consumption. The power efficiency[5] of a single package is approximately twice[6] that of the same generation BiCS FLASH™ memory fabricated with wire-bonding technology. TSV BiCS FLASH™ also enables a 1-terabyte (TB) device with a 16-die stacked architecture in a single package.
Toshiba Memory Corporation will commercialize BiCS FLASH™ with TSV technology to provide an ideal solution in respect for storage applications requiring low latency, high bandwidth and high IOPS[7]/Watt, including high-end enterprise SSDs.
|
General Specifications (Prototype)
|Package Type
|NAND Dual x8 BGA-152
|Storage Capacity
|512 GB
|1 TB
|Number of Stacks
|8
|16
|External Dimension
|W
|14 mm
|14 mm
|D
|18 mm
|18 mm
|H
|1.35 mm
|1.85 mm
|Interface
|Toggle DDR
|Interface Max. Speed
|1066Mbps
Note:
[1] Source: Toshiba Memory Corporation, as of July 11, 2017.
[2] A structure stacking Flash memory cells vertically on a silicon substrate to realize significant density improvements over planar NAND Flash memory, where cells are formed on the silicon substrate.
[3] Through Silicon Via: the technology which has vertical electrodes and vias to pass through the silicon dies for connection in a single package.
[4] “Toshiba Develops World’s First 16-die Stacked NAND Flash Memory with TSV Technology”
http://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company/news/news-topics/2015/08/memory-20150806-1.html
[5] The rate of data transfer rate per power unit. (MB/s/W)
[6] Compared with Toshiba Memory Corporation’s current products.
[7] Input Output per Second: The number of data inputs and outputs for processing through an I/O port per second. A higher value represents better performance.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710006538/en/
Contact information
Toshiba Memory Corporation
Kota Yamaji, +81-3-3457-3473
Business Planning Division
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
QNB Group: Financial Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 201711.7.2017 16:14 | Tiedote
QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, announced its results for the six months ended 30 June 2017, which is the highest in the history of QNB Group. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005906/en/ QNB Head office (Photo: Business Wire) For the first six months of 2017, Net Profit reached QAR6.7 billion (USD1.8 billion), up by 7% compared to last year, demonstrating QNB Group’s success in resilience and maintaining strong growth while controlling costs. Total assets reached QAR768 billion (USD211 billion), up by 11% from June 2016, the highest ever achieved by the Group. This was driven by a growth rate of 11% in loans and advances to reach QAR552 billion (USD152 billion). QNB Group was successful in attrac
Entrust Datacard Drives Trusted Business Outcomes and Secures the Internet of Things Through ioTrust™ Security Solution11.7.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technology solutions, today announced the introduction of the Entrust Datacard ioTrust security solution. The solution delivers a secure and trusted digital infrastructure that safeguards data between devices, sensors, and backend platforms connected within an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. By applying digital identities managed through definable policy — the ioTrust security solution allows companies to do business in new ways and create the trusted products and experiences that these environments demand. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005432/en/ Today, digital businesses are striving to create new business models that turn stand-alone products into highly interactive and connected services, but are faced
Arcserve Acquires Zetta, Enterprise-Cloud Disaster Recovery Provider11.7.2017 14:00 | Tiedote
Arcserve, LLC, whose breakthrough data protection and availability solutions deliver enterprise power with small team simplicity, today announced the acquisition of Zetta, a leader in cloud-first disaster recovery (DR) solutions and data centre IP. Zetta’s offerings provide organisations with direct-to-cloud disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and backup as a service (BaaS) to quickly and reliably protect, access and recover virtual and physical data without the need for extra hardware. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This transaction further increases Arcserve’s market share on the heels of the company’s recent email archiving technology acquisition. “The acquisition of Zetta advances our cloud solution with technology, data centres and expertise that places Arcserve at the forefront of the backup and recovery industry,” said Mike Crest, CEO of Arcserve. Jef
Siemens and AES Join Forces to Create Fluence, a New Global Energy Storage Technology Company11.7.2017 13:00 | Tiedote
Siemens AG (“Siemens”) and The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES, “AES”) announced today their agreement to form a new global energy storage technology and services company under the name Fluence. The joint venture will bring together AES’ ten years of industry-defining experience deploying energy storage in seven countries with over a century of Siemens’ energy technology leadership and its global sales presence in more than 160 countries. Combining the proven AES Advancion and Siemens Siestorage energy storage platforms with expanded services, Fluence will offer customers a wider variety of options to meet the challenges of a rapidly transforming energy landscape. The company will empower customers around the world to better navigate the fragmented but rapidly growing energy storage sector and meet their pressing needs for scalable, flexible, and cost-competitive energy storage solutions.
Sumitomo SHI FW Wins Contract for Recycled Wood Fired CFB Boiler11.7.2017 11:44 | Tiedote
Sumitomo SHI FW announces today that it has been awarded a contract by Mälarenergie AB for design, supply and assembly of a circulating fluidized-bed (CFB) steam generator for Mälarenergie’s heat and power plant, in Västerås, Sweden. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005685/en/ Photo montage by Scheiwiller Svensson Arkitektkontor AB. The image shows the location of block 7, golden and black colored building beyond the power plant, seen from the south. Under the contract Sumitomo SHI FW will deliver the 152 MW thermal CFB unit with auxiliary equipment including assembly and commissioning. The new Block 7 will be built adjacent to the existing plant. Once ready for commercial operation in 2020, the older parts of the power plant will be phased out enabling Mälarenergie’s goal of coal an
Final Phase III Study Results Confirm Benefit of Praxbind® as Reversal Agent for Pradaxa® Patients in Emergency Situations11.7.2017 11:31 | Tiedote
Boehringer Ingelheim today announced final results from RE-VERSE AD™.1,2 The study shows that Praxbind® (idarucizumab) was able to immediately and completely reverse the anticoagulant effect of Pradaxa® (dabigatran etexilate) in patients in emergency situations. The effects were consistent both in patients requiring an urgent surgery or intervention, and in patients presenting with uncontrollable or life-threatening bleeding. The reversal of the anticoagulant effect of Pradaxa® allowed physicians to quickly initiate necessary emergency interventions.1,2 The findings were presented at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 26th Biennial Congress in Berlin, Germany and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.1,2 This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005676/en/
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme